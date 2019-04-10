Flemings: Quiche

Dough Recipe:
40 oz flour
2 tsp Kosher salt
2 tsp Sugar
24 oz Cold Butter
16 oz Ice Water, strained
4tsp Egg yolk, pasteurized
Directions:
Place flour, salt and sugar in mixing bowl
Cut butter into 1″ pieces and add to bowl
Mix on speed 1 for 5 minutes until small clumps are formed
Strain ice water and measure 16 oz water
Add egg yolk and cold water to mixer
Mix for 30 seconds until dough comes together
Scrape all sides of bowl and place dough on floured surface
Knead dough 5-6 times until smooth
Portion dough into 16 oz portions and place on a sheet pan
Cover dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes before rolling out
Quiche recipe:
16 oz quiche dough
4 oz Caramelized onions
4 oz Sauteed Asparagus
2 oz Green peas, thawed
3 oz Herbed Goat Cheese
3 cups heavy cream
3 cups Whole liquid egg, pasteurized
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
Directions:
Roll out dough on floured surface to 1/8″ thick
Spray pan with pan spray
Place dough into pan ensuring there are no cracks in the dough and all sides are covered
Trim excess dough from the top of the pan so it is a 1/2″ from the top of pan
Weigh out veggies and goat cheese per quiche in small bowl
Evenly distribute onions, asparagus, peas in a pan
Crumble Goat Cheese over the top of veggies
Whisk Cream and liquid egg together
Pour egg mix into pan
Add black pepper to quiche and stir
Bake in 325 double convection oven on low fan for 30 minutes
Cover with sheet tray and continue cooking for additional 30 minutes, ensure that eggs are set and internal temp of 165
Remove from oven and let cool room temp for 30 minutes.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.