Flemings: Quiche

April 10, 2019 at 7:25 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 7:25 AM

Dough Recipe:

40 oz flour

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Sugar

24 oz Cold Butter

16 oz Ice Water, strained

4tsp Egg yolk, pasteurized

Directions:

Place flour, salt and sugar in mixing bowl

Cut butter into 1″ pieces and add to bowl

Mix on speed 1 for 5 minutes until small clumps are formed

Strain ice water and measure 16 oz water

Add egg yolk and cold water to mixer

Mix for 30 seconds until dough comes together

Scrape all sides of bowl and place dough on floured surface

Knead dough 5-6 times until smooth

Portion dough into 16 oz portions and place on a sheet pan

Cover dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes before rolling out

Quiche recipe:

16 oz quiche dough

4 oz Caramelized onions

4 oz Sauteed Asparagus

2 oz Green peas, thawed

3 oz Herbed Goat Cheese

3 cups heavy cream

3 cups Whole liquid egg, pasteurized

1/2 tsp Black Pepper

Directions:

Roll out dough on floured surface to 1/8″ thick

Spray pan with pan spray

Place dough into pan ensuring there are no cracks in the dough and all sides are covered

Trim excess dough from the top of the pan so it is a 1/2″ from the top of pan

Weigh out veggies and goat cheese per quiche in small bowl

Evenly distribute onions, asparagus, peas in a pan

Crumble Goat Cheese over the top of veggies

Whisk Cream and liquid egg together

Pour egg mix into pan

Add black pepper to quiche and stir

Bake in 325 double convection oven on low fan for 30 minutes

Cover with sheet tray and continue cooking for additional 30 minutes, ensure that eggs are set and internal temp of 165

Remove from oven and let cool room temp for 30 minutes.

