First Alert for patchy fog Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! The upper level low that gave us rain yesterday has moved out of the area. We are dealing with a mostly clear sky, but we are dealing with patchy fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and east of I-59/I-65 until 10AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination and to use your low beams. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s so it feels cooler and refreshing. You'll likely need a light jacket.
We are going to see the warmest temperatures so far in 2019 today. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. I doubt we’ll tie or break the record high of 88°F set back in 1995 in Birmingham.
First Alert: Southerly winds will increase moisture levels across Alabama tomorrow. We have a 20% chance for an isolated shower Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be very breezy tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. South winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Rain Arrives Friday Morning: A strong cold front responsible for blizzard conditions in parts of the Northern Plains and Rockies today will move through Alabama Friday. Moisture levels are low with this system, so we are only expecting a line of showers and a few thunderstorms. We do not see a severe threat with this system, but it could remain breezy as we go into Friday afternoon. The models have slowed this system down, so rain chances will be possible during the afternoon hours as well.
Stormy Weekend: The cold front that moves into Alabama will stall and lift northwards as a warm front. It will help trigger showers and a few storms Saturday. It won’t be a washout by any means Saturday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a 30% chance for showers and storms.
Next Big Thing: Our next big story will be the system that will move into Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. The overall setup appears favorable for strong and severe storms during this time frame. Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and hail are possible. Since this system could move in during the overnight hours, we want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings. A weather radio will be beneficial to wake you up in case a warning is issued. Storms will begin to move out by Sunday afternoon. Expect a gradual clearing Sunday night.
Early Next Week: We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures next Monday. Monday morning temperatures could dip into the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s Monday afternoon. Clouds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday as another potent system develops out west. Unfortunately, the Wednesday-Thursday system has the potential to produce severe weather across the Southeast too.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive critical weather information. The upcoming week is looking very active for storms and the potential to see severe weather.
Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures today-
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
Twitter: @mattdanielwx
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.