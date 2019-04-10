First Alert for patchy fog Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! The upper level low that gave us rain yesterday has moved out of the area. We are dealing with a mostly clear sky, but we are dealing with patchy fog. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and east of I-59/I-65 until 10AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination and to use your low beams. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s so it feels cooler and refreshing. You'll likely need a light jacket.