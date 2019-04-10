Community Soup Bowl Day in honor of fallen student

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Four months after the accidental death of Hudson Fife, the Tuscaloosa County community is once again honoring his memory.
Fife attended Englewood Elementary School at the time of death.
On Wednesday, Hillcrest High School held a fundraiser to support one of his favorite charities.
Crowds of kids spent part of the day at Hillcrest’s football field. That’s where volunteers held Community Soup Bowl Day.
Students from several Tuscaloosa County schools attended the event that offered food and fun for a small fee. All the money raised goes towards Tuscaloosa’s Community Soup Bowl.
Hudson Fife volunteered there with his family and church.
Hudson’s mom and dad spent time talking to people there to get a meal and helped make them feel comfortable. His family is proud his memory is being used to help feed the hungry.
“It’s just so overwhelming and we’re so blessed by it all and so appreciative and thankful that they want to have this revolve around Hud,” his mother Kristy Fife expressed.
Organizers hoped to raise at least $3,500. They say that’s enough to feed folks at the Community Soup Bowl for nearly a week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.