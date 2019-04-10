Children who live near major roads could have greater risk of developmental delays, study finds

(CNN) – We all know that living near a major highway means you’re exposed to lot of air pollution, but a new study has found a link between living too close to major roadways and childhood development.
The report, published in the journal Environmental Research, found children who live near a busy roadway are twice as likely to have developmental delays.
Researchers studied more than 5,000 children, and found that children who live near major highways scored lower on tests of communication skills than those who live farther away.
Researchers compared their proximity to major highways and estimated each child’s exposure to ozone and other pollutants produced by vehicle traffic. Then, the scientists tested their motor skills, communication skills, social functioning and problem-solving abilities.
About 23 percent of the children failed some of the developmental tests.
Researchers said children who live closer to a major roadway have twice the risk of having a “communication delay.”
They also found that exposure to high levels of pollution, especially ozone during pregnancy, is linked to the risk of a developmental delay.
The study was done in upstate New York, which has relatively low air pollution, and researchers wonder if the effects would be stronger in higher pollution areas like major cities.
The study did not show cause and effect, and researchers say more studies are needed.
Researchers also did not look into the sociodemographic factors that may influence childhood development, like poverty.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.