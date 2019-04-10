B’ham police chief vows to put more priority on ticketing speeding drivers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Wilson Road seems peaceful, but neighbors says there are problems with speeders.
“Motorbikes and even some cases drivers want to use it a speed strip, so it’s very concerning. It’s alarming,” Dorothy Gardner said.
Carolyn Culpepper has similar concerns on Spaulding to Lawson State in regard to students.
“I just think it’s very dangerous for individuals that are working through the community,” Culpepper said.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith was open Tuesday night, saying he knows it’s a problem that has to be addressed.
“I will tell you one thing - please slow down. What I learned is we have two speeds in Birmingham: Fast and faster,” Chief Smith said.
City leaders admit in the past the police department did not put a priority on speed laws due to violent or gun crimes. Chief Smith says that is going to change.
“I have already ordered over 100 radar detectors, so there will be a heavy enforcement as it relates to speeding throughout the city,” Chief Smith said.
The chief said each precinct will have an additional 25 radar speed guns. Community residents want any help to slow some drivers down.
“It’s kind of re-assuring, but I want to see happen. I can’t feel anything until I feel some change,” Gardner said.
Others hope the crackdown works.
“I think it’s wonderful to crack down on speeders in this neighborhood,” Culpepper said.
