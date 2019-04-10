B’ham officials searching for new non-emergency calling system after 311 system deemed ‘total failure’

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders admit its non-emergency call system is often not meeting its residents’ needs.
People in Birmingham neighborhoods may call the city’s 311 non-emergency system for a variety of issues, including things such as debris on side streets, bad roads and loose animals. Ethel Greene Burns called with a trash problem.
“Tried to clean up our property. Called 311 to clean it, but they are not doing it from the alley,” Burns said.
Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin’s Chief of Staff Cedric Sparks told the crowd at a District 7 town hall Tuesday night there were problems with the system. More than 6,000 complaints were not addressed going back to 2012.
“Over the last seven or eight years, your call was basically going into space. Nobody was tracking if that call was taken, was the project closed out and never got a follow-up,” Sparks said.
In fact, the 311 system used by the city was a demo that was supposed to be used for three months, not five years.
“I want to take the time to apologize to everyone in the room. This 311 system has been a total failure,” Woodfin said.
The city has taken down 311. Work is underway on a new system, which should launch in another month or so. For Burns, she has to see it to believe it.
“Let them do it and it speaks for itself,” Burns said
The city is looking for the very best system to benefit Birmingham and its resident.
