Behind the Front: April Severe Weather & Storm Shelters

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - April has historically been a very active month for severe weather in Alabama. J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt look ahead to some potential storm threats while looking back on some of the biggest tornadoes to hit the state in the month of April. Plus, where do you go when bad weather hits? J-P and Wes discuss where to shelter yourself during storms.
