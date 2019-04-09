Wes: Showers & storms return Thursday night; possible severe threat this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The wet weather will gradually come to an end from west to east tonight as an upper low exits the region. You will notice a much cooler feel when you step out the door Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s. I do expect some clearing overnight and we will enjoy beautiful weather tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the 80s.
SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE LATE THURSDAY: Thursday will be another warm and breezy day with dry weather for most of the day. We could see a few isolated showers to the east during the evening as moisture starts to increase over the state. A line of storms and rain is expected to develop ahead of a cold front to the west. This line should reach our area after 1 a.m. on Friday and the storms are expected to rapidly weaken as they arrive. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, however the severe risk with this system looks to remain low. If anything changes we will let you know. This system will end up stalling so a few isolated showers and storms may linger during the day on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be partly sunny, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE SEVERE WEATHER THREAT SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: The next big storm system to impact the state really has our attention. A powerful low pressure system and cold front is expected to impact the state late Saturday night and into Sunday. We could see some scattered wet weather, including a few storms on Saturday; however, the primary storm system will impact the state starting late Saturday night and continuing during the morning hours on Sunday. Several modes of severe weather may be possible, including storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. We are still early in the forecast stage and the timing/track of the low could have big impacts on the particular threat level. So be sure to check-in over the coming days as we fine tune the forecast for the weekend. We will send out frequent updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.
