Tuscaloosa road improvement projects frustrate some drivers

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The road improvement project on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in downtown Tuscaloosa is one of several giving drivers like Kaycee Williams fits.
“It makes me want to not even leave my house really. I think that it’s crazy that all the main roads have so much going on,” Williams said.
But she isn’t the only one frustrated.
“It’s another road project going on around Tuscaloosa and people are mad at the Mayor,” according to Chris Hallman.
There are at least three major road projects underway now from the city of Tuscaloosa or ALDOT.
Mayor Walt Maddox agreed that’s a lot for some drivers to take.
"There’s a lot of orange barrels out right now, but many of these projects are tied to funding and you have a certain window when you have to execute it. Others are tied to this our opportunity to make it work,” Maddox said.
Maddox said the city tries to stagger when some of these road projects start so many of them aren’t happening at the same time, but road closures and traffic jams still frustrate some people.
“It’s just traffic everywhere we go,” Williams complained.
Ongoing projects on major roadways like Lurleen Wallace in downtown and McFarland Boulevard need more time to be finished.
“A year from now, we’re going to be very glad we did it. Most of the communities throughout this nation, their argument is we don’t have enough infrastructure going on. I’m glad to see it and I think over the long-term, people will be glad we went ahead and took it when we could,” Maddox said.
Two more road projects - one on Highway 69 South and at Jack Warner and MLK Jr. Boulevard in Tuscaloosa - are scheduled to start in 2020 and 2021.
