Tuscaloosa City Schools fair shows parents summer programs available to kids

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City Schools has several programs and activities to keep kids engaged academically over the summer.
On Monday night, the system allowed other groups to show what they have to offer.
“The Summer Fair provides an opportunity for community providers in our town to meet with our families,” city schools spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton explained.
Tuscaloosa City Schools third annual summer fair at Tuscaloosa Magnet School is a come and go event geared towards showing folks around 30 other programs their children could be interested in outside of programs currently offered by city schools during the summer.
Bruinton said they can effectively offer nine summer programs to 1,350 students, but there are more than 10,000 kids enrolled in the system.
The fair increases the chances more kids will find something that suits their interests.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.