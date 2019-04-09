Signing day held for students enrolling in Mercedes Benz auto program

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Signing days are not just for athletes.
They are a time when any student can be recognized for signing paper work that will lead to a big decision on where they’ll attend college.
Tuesday, WBRC caught up with Peyton Lowery and Gabriel Owens. Both are 18 year-old seniors who attend Hillcrest High School.
Hillcrest and Mercedes Benz held a signing ceremony for both young men. They’ll enter into a specialized training program organized by Mercedes that’s a pathway to full-time employment at the company.
They both passed several tests that qualified them for the opportunity of career advancement at a young age.
“I’m really thankful. I have this option of a career. and I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to start and get a jump on my life,” Gabriel Owens explained.
Both students will enroll in the Mercedes automotive program at Shelton State Community College. At the same time, they’ll also be working at Mercedes.
Those courses start later this year.
