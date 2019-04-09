Showers & storms return Thursday night; possible severe threat this weekend

SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE LATE THURSDAY: Thursday will be another warm and breezy day with dry weather for most of the day. We could see a few isolated showers to the east during the evening as moisture starts to increase over the state. A line of storms and rain is expected to develop ahead of a cold front to the west. This line should reach our area after 1 a.m. on Friday and the storms are expected to rapidly weaken as they arrive. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, however the severe risk with this system looks to remain low. If anything changes we will let you know. This system will end up stalling so a few isolated showers and storms may linger during the day on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be partly sunny, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.