Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good Tuesday! We continue to watch a slow and stubborn upper level low move through the Southeast. It has been responsible for triggering showers and storms across the state overnight. Showers and a few storms will be scattered through the first half of the day. The threat for severe weather is extremely small today as the low moves to the east. The greatest threat for severe weather will be to our east in Georgia and into the Carolinas. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with clouds decreasing by this evening. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.