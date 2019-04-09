Scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good Tuesday! We continue to watch a slow and stubborn upper level low move through the Southeast. It has been responsible for triggering showers and storms across the state overnight. Showers and a few storms will be scattered through the first half of the day. The threat for severe weather is extremely small today as the low moves to the east. The greatest threat for severe weather will be to our east in Georgia and into the Carolinas. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky with clouds decreasing by this evening. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
Sunshine Returns: We will enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday. It is also going to be very warm. Models are indicating high temperatures approaching the low to mid 80s. You’ll likely need the A/C tomorrow afternoon. Low temperatures will likely drop into the lower 60s Thursday. Clouds are expected to increase Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.
Next Rain Chance: A cold front will sweep through the Southeast Thursday night into Friday morning. We do see a potential for showers and storms along this front. Moisture appears limited with this system as it moves through. Best time to see rain will be around 12 a.m-10 a.m Thursday.
Stormy Weekend: Scattered showers and storms will likely develop to our west Saturday afternoon and spread into the area Saturday night. A strong area of low pressure will likely develop spreading widespread showers and storms across Central Alabama Sunday. We do see the potential for strong and severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. It is too early to determine the timing and intensity of this upcoming system. Based on the setup, we can’t rule out the potential for strong winds and an isolated tornado. We will monitor the trends as we get closer to the weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather updates.
