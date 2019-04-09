Road closures for events around Railroad Park

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police announced that numerous events are planned in and around Railroad Park on April 13-14 that will result in the following streets being closed to parking:
April 13: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Portions of 1st Avenue South between 14th Street South and 18th Street South.
April 13: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
2nd Avenue South between 16th Street South and 17th Street South.
16th Street South between 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South.
April 13: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Portions of 14th Street South between 1st Avenue South and 3rd Avenue South.
April 14: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1st Avenue South between 14th Street South and 18th Street South.
April 14: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Portions of 14th Street South between 1st Avenue South and 3rd Avenue South.
On Thursday evening, police will place signs at these locations. Any vehicles left on the street in those areas will be towed beginning at 6 a.m. to allow for the events. Towing will also begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone come out to enjoy the events!
