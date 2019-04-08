Police: Woman admitted to killing special needs grandsons

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting of two young Tucson boys last week.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said Dorothy Flood killed her grandsons and tried to take her own life Thursday, April 4.
The victims -- 8-year-old twins Jorden and Jaden Webb -- were found shot to death in their home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place. The PCSD said Flood, the young boys’ guardian, showed symptoms of an apparent overdose and was taken to a hospital.
Flood has been arrested on two murder charges and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
According to the interim complaint released Monday, April 8, Jorden and Jaden had gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies.
The PCSD said Flood admitted to shooting the boys twice each before taking an “unknown quantity of prescription medication.”
Family friends said Flood took in the boys, who both had autism, after their mother Kristen Webb committed suicide in 2017.
Also in the complaint, authorities said they believe Flood will try to kill herself again if released.
You can read the entire interim complaint HERE or at the bottom of this story.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.