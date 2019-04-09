‘The pain of losing a child never goes away’: Dozens of families gather to honor victims lost by violence

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) - Dozens of families gathered in Bessemer Monday to honor their loved ones lost by violence as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week starts.
The annual candlelight vigil happened at The Bessemer Criminal Justice Building.
More than 100 names were called during a candlelight vigil to honor victims of violent crimes.
Bessemer cut-off District Attorney Lynneice Washington called the names of 105 victims of violent crimes.
It was standing room only, a sobering reality of all the lives affected by acts of violence.
Caroline Johnson-Turner’s son, Rodreckus Johnson, was hit by a stray bullet while parking his car at a birthday party. “The bullet came through the windshield of his car and struck him in the head,” Johnson-Turner said. Rodreckus was 20-years-old when he died in 2003. Johnson-Turner said the bullet came from someone involved in a fight at the party.
“He was the only person shot that night. So, whoever they were trying to shoot, they missed that person and they killed my child,” said Johnson-Turner.
Each named called at the candlelight vigil was represented by family members at the vigil. However, Washington says there are so many others whose lives are cut short by violence in Bessemer. "It’s a growing issue not just in the Bessemer cut-off but in Jefferson County. The gun violence has got to stop! Each day we have people whose lives are taken senselessly from gun violence, domestic violence, and it has to stop," Washington said.
Washington was also honored with the Alabama Prosecutor of the Year Award at the ceremony.
Johnson-Turner says the pain of losing a child never goes away.
“It’s been 15 years and it doesn’t get better. It’s hard. But, coming out to talk to other people and trying to help others, it helps me because I know when it happened to me, I needed help. I needed someone to tell me that I was going to be okay. That I could make it this far,” Johnson- Turner said.
