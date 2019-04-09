Suspect shot during botched robbery at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A suspect was shot in an incident that happened Monday night at the Crestview Apartments.
Per authorities, a resident entered his apartment where he encountered a burglary suspect. The two had an altercation and the homeowner shot the suspect.
The suspect was transported to Children’s of Alabama with non-life-threatening injuries. The resident was not injured. Authorities say the suspect will remain in custody.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
