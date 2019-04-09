Need for storm shelters in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Jefferson County has some storm shelters, but there is still a big demand to protect more people in the county.
Western Jefferson County is a part of what some call tornado alley. Storms flow from west to east, sometimes creating a path of destruction.
There are about 19 storm shelters up and running in Jefferson County, according the county EMA office. Eight more are under construction.
The big problem is money. Most of the shelters are paid for by federal funds. Storm shelters are usually built in areas that have already been hit by a storm.
Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens said more needs to be done for other areas. “It doesn’t minimize the probability or possibility of having storms elsewhere. We need storm shelters throughout Jefferson County,” Stephens said.
Stephens hopes to see more cities and the county land federal dollars or other funding for shelters in the future.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.