NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer ready for Talladega

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Believe it or not, we’re just two and a half weeks away from Talladega weekend and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer got in a little practice Tuesday ahead of the big race.
Custer traded in his racecar for a go-kart at the Autobahn Indoor Speedway in Bessemer, racing against the media. Custer, who won the Auto Club Speedway last month, came in first. This will be Custer’s third time to race at Talladega Superspeedway.
“It’s so unpredictable. It’s a dash for cash race so there’s $100,000 up for grabs. It’s so unpredictable, you could get wrecked on lap one, or on the last lap and finish tenth, you never know what will happen at Talladega and that’s what is exciting,” driver of the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing Cole Custer said.
Custer sits third in series standings and is locked into the season-ending NXS Playoffs with his win at Auto Club Speedway last month.
