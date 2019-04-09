'Keep an eye on your kids’: Firefighters rescue 3-year-old boy trapped in pool filter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV/CNN) – A 3-year-old boy in San Diego is OK after getting trapped in a pool filter at an apartment complex.
Firefighters rescued the boy, who got stranded in the 8-inch-wide opening at the Rio Vista apartments in the San Ysidro district Monday evening.
“When he went into the pool filter his knees had actually folded up in a kneeling position,” said Capt. Bill Waugaman of San Diego Fire and Rescue.
The boy was stuck for over an hour, as firefighters tried to hurry, chipping away at the concrete while keeping him calm.
"Very stressful, any time you're rescuing a child or dealing with children, because most of us are fathers,” Waugaman said. “When a little boy starts crying, we kind of work a little harder and work a little faster to try to make sure he's OK."
But as the sun went down, the boy became more comfortable, laughing with his dad, playing in the water and even smiling and waving at a news camera.
Firefighters eventually brought in an impact drill to remove more of the concrete.
"We were able to just kind of work one leg at a time, get him freed, and then he came out," Waugaman said.
The boy was once again in his parents’ arms, scared but unharmed.
"Keep an eye on your kids,” Waugaman said. “Little ones, they love to get into everything. I know I did."
It’s still unclear how the boy got stuck in the first place.
Copyright 2019 KGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.