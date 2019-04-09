Jacksonville raises, lowers admission prices to its public swimming pool

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Jacksonville's city council has voted to raise, and lower, admission prices to its swimming pool.
Monday night, on the recommendation of its parks and recreation director, Janis Burns, the city council voted to lower the price for childen 12 and under to $2 apiece.
Adults are now charged $4 dollars a piece. Previously the admission was $3 per person regardless of age.
The mayor says the idea is to get more people to use the pool, not to make more money off of it.
"Not a big change, but trying to put some emphasis on trying to get more folks over there to take advantage of that pool," Mayor Johnny Smith told WBRC.
A family pass has now gone up in price from $90 to $100. An individual season pass has gone up from $40 to $45 dollars.
Smith says the pool's chief competitor is the one in Piedmont, and he hopes the pricing makes a difference. A mother bringing her children and her children's friends, for instance, could save a lot of money.
The pool, located in the rear of the Jacksonville Community Center opens for the summer Memorial Day weekend. Burns says she expects a number of “pool parties” over the summer.
