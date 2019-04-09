‘It’s a miracle’ says daughter of utility worker injured by electric shock

Clinton, Tenn. (WLVT/Gray News) - A utility company in Tennessee said a worker was seriously hurt by an electric shock while replacing lines in a bucket truck.
Clinton Utilities Board said a man was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The daughter of the man said his name is Mike Bavousett.
"Some of his body was burned from the electricity," said Micha Bavousett in a Facebook Post. "It went through his stomach and out of his shoulder. BUT they said he is alert and is going to be ok."
Micha Bavousett told WVLT News that doctors expect Mike Bavousett will be fine, but he will be in the hospital for a couple of days to be sure.
“It’s a miracle the electricity missed his heart,” Micha Bavousett said. " I’m sure the recovery won’t be too easy so please still keep praying for him!! Thank you all!"
Doctors told Micha Bavousett that her dad has flash burns on his stomach and arms.
Clinton Police confirmed they are investigating after a call came in about the incident just before noon on Tuesday.
Police said no was else was hurt, and no threat was posed to anyone in the immediate area. Police responded to the incident for safety reasons.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration said they were notified about the incident and they started an initial investigation into what happened leading up to the accident.
