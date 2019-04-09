GBHS concerned about pet store regulation bill

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s growing concern over a pet store regulation bill called Senate Bill 183.
Birmingham Humane Society CEO Allison Black Cornelius said on the surface, SB 183 looks like a bill that protects consumers who buy puppies from pet stores, but she said that's not the case.
The bill is sponsored by state Senator David Sessions.
It would provide certain restrictions on the sale of dogs from pets stores, requiring pet stores to be licensed by the Department of Agriculture and Industries.
Cornelius is concerned because she doesn't believe the state can handle that task, and said it would take away local voice and local authority from stopping irresponsible breeding practices like puppy mills.
"When you put that authority within the state, it's a lot harder to get legislation passed," she said. "As we've seen for the last four years, the Alabama Puppy Mill Project, GBHS, and other shelters, we have not been able to get any meaningful legislation passed in relation to inspecting high volume breeders in our state. So this really puts a hurting on us from the local perspective because locals are much more apt to be able to get something in front of the city council member at the ordinance level."
The bill was introduced last Tuesday.
It's is in committee now.
We reached out to Senator Sessions about SB 183, and are waiting to hear back.
