Gas prices on the rise again

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Gas prices are on the rise nationally. Drivers aren’t happy, but it’s not unusual this time of year to see the increase.
Typically, it’s the time of the year we transition to summer time gas, which is cleaner gas. There is also maintenance work that is done on refineries, which cuts production.
Nationally, the average price of gas is about $2.75. In Alabama, it’s about $2.45. That’s up from a year ago. Last month, it was around $2.26.
Drivers are coping as best they can with the increase. AAA says we should expect prices to level off, but we should again see a peak around Memorial Day as the summer travel season heats up.
“Gas prices makes it where you don’t get the things you really need like some of the food you’d rather have, you just do without. You substitute, you know,” said driver Donald Strickland.
“When the summer hits, when the holidays hit, gas seems to always go up. So, what you might see is low now will go up pretty soon,” said driver Ivonne McCracken.
To combat the jump in prices, AAA suggests you shop around for the lowest prices. AAA has an app to locate lower prices. And Gas Buddy suggests you try to buy your gas early in the week and not on on a Saturday. They have found you get a better deal that way.
