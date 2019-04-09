Former surgeon general visits his hometown of Anniston

ANNISTON, AL (WBRC) - A former U.S. surgeon general who calls Anniston his hometown says he's concerned about America's health.
Dr. David Satcher was in the model city to visit the site of a planned health institute and civil rights museum, where he, among others, will be honored. Council member Ben Little took Satcher to the site of the proposed museum, just north of the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources building. The facility would be called the David Satcher health institute.
Satcher grew up in Anniston, in fact his younger brother and a former school teacher were present when he spoke to a group of city, education and community leaders today before he got a chance to tour the site.
He says he's concerned, that 42 countries place ahead of the United States in terms of the health of its population.
He says the U.S. spends more than they do on health care, but they spend more than the U.S. on prevention of health problems.
"Sweden, Switzerland, I mean, Norway, places that I've been and I work with. They manage somehow--they put more emphasis on prevention of course," Satcher told WBRC. "They spend more money than we do on ways to keep healthy and to help people stay healthy."
Satcher served as President Bill Clinton's Surgeon General from 1998 to 2001.
We asked Satcher about his success from his Anniston upbringing.
"There are many times it could have gone the other way, know what I mean?" Satcher told WBRC. "And so, I've been fortunate, I've been blessed, and the challenge is to live up to it, to live up to expectations."
Satcher says he's humbled by the proposed health institute, and honored the city of Anniston previously built and dedicated a park in his honor, complete with exercise equipment.
But he's concerned not enough people use that park, and requested the city find ways to boost those numbers.
At Tuesday’s event, Mayor Jack Draper presented Satcher with the key to the city, and Anniston’s Youth Council presented him with two books detailing Anniston’s history and an art print depicting the Noble Street festival, an annual bike race that happens this Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.