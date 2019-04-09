FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella with you Tuesday afternoon, localized flooding possible

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We continue to watch a slow and stubborn upper level low move through the Southeast. It has been responsible for the ongoing showers and a few storms. Severe weather is not expected but localized flooding is possible. The activity will continue off and on through the afternoon hours mainly along and south of I-20. We are seeing more sunshine northwest and that better weather will spread eastward today and lead to a dry night.
Sunshine Returns: We will enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday and very warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The temperatures on Thursday will be nearly as warm, but we will see a few more clouds. It’s turning into turn on the A.C. weather!
Next Rain Chance: A cold front will sweep through the Southeast Thursday night into Friday morning. We do see a potential for showers and storms along this front. Moisture appears limited with this system as it moves through. Best time to see rain will be around 12-10 a.m. on Friday.
Stormy Weekend: Scattered showers and storms will likely develop to our west Saturday afternoon and spread into the area Saturday night. A strong area of low pressure will likely develop spreading widespread showers and storms across Central Alabama on Sunday. A FIRST ALERT for potential strong and severe storms Sunday. It is too early to determine the timing and intensity of this upcoming system. Based on the setup, we can’t rule out the potential for strong winds and an isolated tornado. We will monitor the trends as we get closer to the weekend and provide plenty of updates on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather app.
The next potential strong storm system to impact us next week could be around the Wednesday time frame and needs to be watched closely.
Tracking areas of rain.
