FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella with you Tuesday afternoon, localized flooding possible

Stormy Weekend: Scattered showers and storms will likely develop to our west Saturday afternoon and spread into the area Saturday night. A strong area of low pressure will likely develop spreading widespread showers and storms across Central Alabama on Sunday. A FIRST ALERT for potential strong and severe storms Sunday. It is too early to determine the timing and intensity of this upcoming system. Based on the setup, we can’t rule out the potential for strong winds and an isolated tornado. We will monitor the trends as we get closer to the weekend and provide plenty of updates on all platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather app.