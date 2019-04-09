Alabama, Oklahoma announce home-and-home football series

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - The University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma announced a home-and-home football series Tuesday.
The first game will be played in Norman, Okla. on September 11, 2032. Oklahoma will then visit Tuscaloosa on September 10, 2033.
“We’ve worked diligently at adding high-caliber home-and-home series to our future football non-conference schedules, and we are excited to announce this one with Oklahoma for the 2032 and 2033 seasons,” Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne said. “Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most storied programs in college football history, and this certainly will give both teams and fan bases a tremendous opportunity during the regular season.”
The two teams have met on six occasions prior with Oklahoma leading the series with a 3-2-1 advantage. In their most recent match, Alabama won the Capital One Orange Bowl last season.
“Alabama and Oklahoma are two of the most tradition-rich programs in college football history, and we are pleased to be able to add a home-and-home series with them to our schedule in 2032 and 2033,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We played an exciting game with OU this past season in the Orange Bowl and matchups like this are so important to college football. It is not only great for the fans, but our team always enjoys challenges like these outside of SEC play.”
