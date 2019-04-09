Address change for two residents amid safety concerns

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Homewood City Council members are considering a vote to change the address of two of its residents.
They say it will help first responders find their homes easier in the event of an emergency.
Randy Maharrey says his address is officially 1000 Columbiana Road, even though his home faces a sign that says Green Springs Highway. That’s because his house is where the original Columbiana Road was routed.
Farther up the road, Columbiana Road turns and merges into Green Springs Highway, but then turns off again before the next signal. For that short stretch where both roads merge, the council wants all residences to have the Green Springs Highway address.
Randy Maharrey says he doesn’t mind, but that he’s had trouble telling friends where his house is. It’s also caused problems with UPS and FedEx.
The council wants both residents to be fully aware of the changes before they vote. The council will vote on it at their next meeting in two weeks.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.