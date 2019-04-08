Work Week Forecast: April showers are here

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - April showers bring May flowers, right?
Well, the former is officially here.
After a wet weekend, rain and storms will continue into your work week. The main concern for Monday’s severe threat will be gusty winds.
The best chance of rain and storms Monday and Tuesday will be during the morning commute, but Monday’s rain is possible anytime throughout the day.
We should see the sun Wednesday, but rain is expected to return Thursday night into Friday morning and stay into the weekend, so keep your umbrella nearby.
