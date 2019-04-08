Matt: Severe storms for Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -Good Monday. It is a very warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We have watched a batch of showers and storms move into West Alabama overnight and slowly move to the east-northeast. We had tornado warning this morning shortly before 6am in Blount County that could have produced a brief tornado. Besides that, most locations will remain quiet with spotty showers this morning. The weather will likely change as we go into the afternoon and evening hours as the ingredients needed to support strong storms increase. We are forecasting a good chance for more storms this afternoon. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
First Alert: We want to give everyone the first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms this afternoon and evening. We have increased the chance to see severe storms for areas along and north of I-20/59 and I-59 between 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes can not be ruled out this afternoon as instability is expected to climb. Storms that form will likely produce locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms are expected to fire up in West Alabama around noon with storms advancing to the east during the afternoon hours. Additional storms could fire up in West Alabama later in the evening as an area of low pressure gets closer to us.
Tuesday: An area of low pressure will slowly advance to the east tomorrow. It will still spark up showers and a few storms during the afternoon hours. Severe threat looks extremely small, but we can’t rule out a few storms capable of producing gusty winds and some lightning. High temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s.
Midweek Dry Stretch: Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be the nice days of the week with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Clouds will likely increase Thursday evening ahead of our next storm system that will move through the area Friday morning. Storms Return for the Weekend: A cold front will move through Alabama Friday giving us a chance for showers and storms. Moisture and ingredients for severe weather look very limited with this system. By Saturday night into Sunday, a strong area of low pressure will likely form to our west and move northeastwards towards Kentucky. It will likely spark up showers and storms Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be strong and severe. We will watch for this potential as we get closer to this time period. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings should one develop this afternoon and evening. We encourage you to download our free WBRC First Alert App to get the latest weather updates. We will constantly update the app throughout the day as the weather changes.Stay weather aware today-
