Lawmaker answers questions about Etowah County Sports Complex Bill

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - An occasionally heated but busy Sports Authority meeting in Etowah County got the ear of one local lawmaker.
On Monday, the Etowah County MegaSports Complex Authority met with state representative Gil Isbell, along with a number of parents, the county’s tourism director and members of its board, and Rainbow City officials, including Mayor Terry John Calhoun.
At issue is a bill designed to reportedly dissolve the sports authority and place it under the authority of the tourism board.
Tourism director Hugh Stump and Mayor Calhoun have said the first they heard of the bill was its first day of publication.
Authority supporters expressed concern it could endanger the authority’s work in building a large sports complex in Rainbow City and a new road that will be a by-product of the complex.
Isbell says the bill was designed to get more transparency for the board and says no one wants to see the complex fail.
He says the bill is still being developed and he hasn’t even seen a draft of it yet.
“Let’s just see what the legislation falls out to be. Let’s make decisions from there, educate tourism, educate the sports authority board, and let’s talk to everyone, not just Rainbow City, but all the entities involved, and move forward from there,” Isbell told the authority and people gathered.
Former state representative Craig Ford says the authority has been trying to attract a professional minor league soccer team to Etowah County. He says one such game held in depression-era Murphree Stadium in Gadsden - which he called “dangerous” - attracted a thousand people on a Sunday afternoon during spring break.
“Think of how many people, and if you had this complex down here, 2,000 people come from out of the area or in the area, to watch a minor league soccer team play, and what are they going to do after the (game)? They’re going to go eat, they’re going to go out into the community and spend sales tax dollars,” Ford said.
Amid allegations the bill was a strictly political move, Ford--who ran as a Democrat for state senator last year but was defeated by Republican Andrew Jones--even offered to resign if it would prevent the bill from passing. Jones was not present for the meeting.
“Gil, I’m asking, I’m pleading with you, please don’t sign the bill. Stand up, be a leader, and tell this delegation, if it’s personal, I’ll be happy to resign,” Ford said.
Since it is local legislation, all members of the local legislative delegations would have to sign on as sponsors, but could still vote “no.” If one member doesn’t sign, the bill dies without a vote. Traditionally, the rest of the legislature often abstains, although sometimes some members will still vote.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Becky Nordgren, was not present for the meeting. When he couldn’t answer some of the questions about the bill, Isbell said, “you’d have to ask Becky.”
“Where is Becky?” asked two of the authority members.
Before the original bill was advertised, authority members said the complex’s first stage--soccer fields--should be open within a year and even hosting its first soccer games.
On Monday, members of the authority predicted that due to the bonds and money already spent, and loans that still need to be paid, a changeover as required in the bill would delay the project up to two years and cost up to a million dollars as bonds, etc. would need to be transferred over to new entities.
Ford, board chairman Ralph Burke, and others pointed out sports complexes in other cities, either being built--such as Albertville--or already built--such as Choccolocco Park in Oxford, putting Etowah County behind in the game.
Isbell noted all of this, and that Rainbow City and the authority have already invested time and money into the project.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.