Kira Lewis Jr. to stay at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Basketball Player Kira Lewis Jr. has confirmed that he will be staying at the University of Alabama.
Lewis had previously expressed interest in transferring. Per a tweet confirming his commitment, Kira Lewis thanked the coaches that recruited him during the transfer portal process, but that he would be staying at Alabama.
This past season, Lewis averaged 13.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He will be returning as a sophomore in the fall.
