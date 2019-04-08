Jefferson County schools pushing start date for 2019-20 school year

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Students in the Jefferson County School System will get a few more days of summer vacation this year. Students will not have to return to class until August 27.
It’s not that the Jefferson County Board of Education wants to prolong summer vacation. It has more to do with the massive $230 million school construction program the system is undertaking.
The extra time will give contractors more time to finish the projects.
Construction workers were working Monday at Grantswood Community School. The school building was built back in the early 1970′s. Under the construction plan, they will get ten new classrooms, a brand new lunchroom, and a new office area.
Grantswood will need the new space since they are getting another 200 students with Gresham Elementary being shut down and sold to Vestavia Hills. Even with the late start, some wonder will the new classrooms be ready?
“I’m already panicking a little bit about that just in how we are going to move teachers around and bring in new teachers in, but the county is working with the contractors to be sure everything is going to be ready for us,” said Grantswood Community School Principal Frances Finney.
So far, the school system is confident about the timeline.
