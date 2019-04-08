How school systems handle severe weather closings, delays

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama school systems always keep a close eye on the weather and the potential for severe conditions.
Sometimes schools cancel classes, dismiss early, or come in late. At times, it’s the right call - other times, it’s a miss. But the bottom line is protecting students and teachers.
It’s a hard call to make. As weather systems change, every local school system is paying close attention to any threat. Information is key.
The school systems have to make sure their students are safe along with their personnel. There is also the concern about rolling out school buses. For those systems like Hoover, they have a lot of students and school buses which cover a lot of miles in possible dangerous conditions.
“When we understand that weather may be forming we are in touch with local meteorologists, with the National Weather Service. We monitor weather conditions and we just generally put people on alert,” said Jason Gaston, the Public Relations Coordinator for Hoover City Schools.
The school systems have built in weather days for the school systems to make up lost days unless the state declares a state emergency, then those days will not have to be made up.
