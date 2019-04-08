Helena PD investigating apparent murder-suicide

HELENA, AL (WBRC) - Helena police are investigating the shooting death of a married couple.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Timber Oak Circle on Monday. When they arrived, they found Danielle Michelle Hines and Roland Seaburn Hines deceased.
Both people appeared to have suffered from a single gunshot wound. Witnesses told police that the couple had been arguing prior to the shooting.
Authorities state that the shootings appear to have been a murder-suicide. Police say it appears that Mr. Hines shot Mrs. Hines prior to shooting himself.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
