FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Monday evening, overnight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Another organized area of rain and storms was lifting into the northern part of our state this afternoon. We’re currently experiencing some breaks in the wet weather and even a few breaks in the clouds. Additional scattered storms and showers are developing over Mississippi and this activity will rotate in from the southwest. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with a threat of isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging straight-line wind gusts. The threat of scattered storms and showers will continue overnight and into the day on Tuesday so stay weather alert and keep the umbrella nearby. The good news is this system will exit on Tuesday evening, with some clearing and cooler conditions Tuesday night.
THE REST OF THE WORK WEEK: Wednesday looks like a fantastic day, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. We will also enjoy dry weather for most of Thursday, although some rain could develop by the evening. Another cold front will be crossing the state Thursday night so rain chances will be peaking during the overnight hours. This system will exit early Friday morning, with a temporary period of dry weather before the next storm system arrives.
FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER THREAT OF STORMS THIS WEEKEND: We will need to keep a close eye on the weekend setup as some of the new data suggests another dynamic storm system will impact the region. This would bring a threat of storms, some possibly severe during the Saturday/Sunday time frame. The Euro model is quite aggressive suggesting lots of instability and wind shear development by Saturday evening. Stay weather alert throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast. It’s certainly that time of year. We will have updates every six minutes starting at 3 p.m.
