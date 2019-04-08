FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Monday evening, overnight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE: Another organized area of rain and storms was lifting into the northern part of our state this afternoon. We’re currently experiencing some breaks in the wet weather and even a few breaks in the clouds. Additional scattered storms and showers are developing over Mississippi and this activity will rotate in from the southwest. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with a threat of isolated tornadoes, hail, and damaging straight-line wind gusts. The threat of scattered storms and showers will continue overnight and into the day on Tuesday so stay weather alert and keep the umbrella nearby. The good news is this system will exit on Tuesday evening, with some clearing and cooler conditions Tuesday night.