FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon, early evening

We have declared today a First Alert Weather Day because this afternoon and evening there is a threat for severe storms, especially west of I-65. We are tracking low pressure in Louisiana that is forecast to move northeast across Mississippi later today, and the spin associated with it along with enough instability will cause storms to flare up. Storms will be capable of producing 60 mph winds, quarter size hail and perhaps isolated tornadoes. The threat is conditional as of now and we will have to monitor conditions this afternoon, but we will keep you updated on multiple platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App. The greatest chance for strong or severe storms sets up west of I-65 between 2-9 p.m.