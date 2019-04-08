FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon, early evening

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The morning started off rough for folks in Blount County and towards Guntersville as a storm produced damage possibly from a tornado. The intensity of storms moving northeast across central Alabama as of late this morning are not strong as of now, but will produce locally heavy rainfall and a lot of lightning. We will monitor this activity as it moves into slightly more unstable air across our northeast counties. Temperatures are in the 70s today and it will stay muggy.
We have declared today a First Alert Weather Day because this afternoon and evening there is a threat for severe storms, especially west of I-65. We are tracking low pressure in Louisiana that is forecast to move northeast across Mississippi later today, and the spin associated with it along with enough instability will cause storms to flare up. Storms will be capable of producing 60 mph winds, quarter size hail and perhaps isolated tornadoes. The threat is conditional as of now and we will have to monitor conditions this afternoon, but we will keep you updated on multiple platforms including the WBRC First Alert Weather App. The greatest chance for strong or severe storms sets up west of I-65 between 2-9 p.m.
Tuesday: The area of low pressure will slowly advance to the east tomorrow, but will still cause showers and a few storms to spark during the afternoon hours. The severe threat looks limited, but we can’t rule out a few storms capable of producing gusty winds. High temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s.
Midweek Dry Stretch: Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be the nice days of the week with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Clouds will likely increase Thursday evening ahead of our next storm system that will move through the area Friday morning.
Storms Return for the Weekend: A cold front will move through Alabama on Friday giving us a chance for showers and storms. Moisture and ingredients for severe weather look very limited with this system. By Saturday night into Sunday, a strong area of low pressure will likely form to our west and move northeastwards towards Kentucky. It will likely spark up showers and storms Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be strong and severe. We will watch for this potential as we get closer to this time period.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.