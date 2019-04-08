FIRST ALERT: Severe storms for Monday

Midweek Dry Stretch: Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be the nice days of the week with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Clouds will likely increase Thursday evening ahead of our next storm system that will move through the area Friday morning. Storms Return for the Weekend: A cold front will move through Alabama Friday giving us a chance for showers and storms. Moisture and ingredients for severe weather look very limited with this system. By Saturday night into Sunday, a strong area of low pressure will likely form to our west and move northeastwards towards Kentucky. It will likely spark up showers and storms Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be strong and severe. We will watch for this potential as we get closer to this time period. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings should one develop this afternoon and evening. We encourage you to download our free WBRC First Alert App to get the latest weather updates. We will constantly update the app throughout the day as the weather changes.Stay weather aware today-