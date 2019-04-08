Finalists announced for Alabama 2019-20 Teacher of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education released a list of 16 teachers Monday that are in the running to be the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.
The finalists are:
- J. Scott Parks, Saraland Elementary School, Saraland City School System, District I Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Kathy Hughes, Spanish Fort High School, Baldwin County School System, District I Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Laura G. Traylor, Joseph W. Lisenby Primary School, Ozark City School System, District II Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Jacque Middleton, Auburn High School, Auburn City School System, District II Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Vickey Glover Bailey, Chelsea Park Elementary School, Shelby County School System, District III Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Kimberly Lee Mitchell, Talladega Career Technical Center, Talladega City School System, District III Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Abby Becker, Hall-Kent Elementary School, Homewood City School System, District IV Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Stephanie Huffman, McAdory High School, Jefferson County School System, District IV Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Catherine Anne Kenny, Pike Road Middle School, Pike Road City School System, District V Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Mashika Tempero-Culliver, Selma High School, Selma City School System, District V Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Leslie Hughes, Walter M. Kennedy School, Pell City School System, District VI Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Valerie Curtis, Pell City High School, Pell City School System, District VI Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Ana Carolina Behel, Weeden Elementary School, Florence City School System, District VII Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Pamela Sims Pugh, Mountain Brook Junior High School, Mountain Brook City School System, District VII Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Jennifer Perkinson, Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School, Huntsville City School System, District VIII Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Leah McRae, James Clemens High School, Madison City School System, District VIII Secondary Teacher of the Year
The 16 teachers will soon be narrowed down to a ‘top four’. The Teacher of the Year will be announced at a ceremony in Montgomery on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
