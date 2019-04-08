Eastside shooting leaves neighbors in fear

GRAYSON VALLEY, AL (WBRC) - A shooting in Grayson Valley left neighbors uneasy.
Shots rang out around 4 p.m. Friday, causing some neighbors to duck for cover. The shooting happened at the intersection of Cheshire Drive and Hampstead Drive.
Mother and daughter, Leslie and Donna Strickland, live a few doors down from where someone fired several shots at a home on Cheshire Drive.
“Not little guns but big ones,” Donna Strickland speculated based on the sound of the gunfire.
Donna Strickland said she heard six shots, other neighbors said it was as many as 15.
“Yeah, I’m a little worried,” Leslie Strickland said.
The Strickland family say when the shooting stopped they and several neighbors went outside to see what was going on but they didn’t see anyone.
They went back inside for safety, then called police. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene for hours. Leslie Strickland said it just doesn’t happen here.
“Normally it’s quiet,” she said.
Strickland urged her neighbors to speak up if they know anything.
“Nobody’s saying anything. We all usually keep to ourselves,” said Leslie Strickland.
We’ve reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office for comment, we will update this story when we hear back.
