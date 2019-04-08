Damage in Blount Co. following Monday morning storm

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -The National Weather Service will be in Blount County Monday morning to survey storm damage.
Blount County EMA Director Don Roybal says a lot of the damage is mainly among Hwy 79 where several homes damaged were damaged.
Roybal is asking people to avoid northern areas of Blount County specifically in areas of Hwy 79 & County Road 30 because of downed trees, power lines & debris that needs to be cleared and for crews working in those areas.
Some Blount Co. schools are also closed due to the severe weather. Click here for a list of schools.
