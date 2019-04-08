Calhoun County Animal Control Center accepting animals again

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Calhoun County is back in the animal shelter business.
We told you about Calhoun County’s government canceling their contract with the Cheaha Regional Humane Society and taking over control of the shelter on March 1. Cheaha hopes to reopen at another location.
On Monday, the animal control center reopened a few weeks behind schedule, and announced they’re once again taking in stray animals and owner surrenders.
They hope to have hired an animal control officer by the end of the week, and still need some construction to be completed in the lobby area.
“We’re real eager for anyone to come out, take a look, walk around our facility, be more than happy to have somebody come out, and just try to find one of these animals a good home, and if you’re looking for a cat or a dog at this point, then just come out and give us a chance,” the center’s director, Chris Westmoreland, said.
The county commission hired Westmoreland in February. He previously worked in Cullman County in a similar capacity.
Among the animals waiting to be adopted are three puppies rescued from a storm drain last week. They were rescued by two workers at the Encore Animal Enrichment Center.
Adoptions will resume as early as Tuesday, when animal control workers are expected to receive a new computer printer for adoption paperwork.
