Bob Sykes: Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast
April 8, 2019 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 10:46 AM

Ingredients:

Rub:

Whole Turkey Breast, non - solution, Raw, or Cured

½ cup Course Ground Black Pepper

¼ cup Kosher Salt

Brine:

3 cups water

¼ cup salt

¼ cup sugar

Stir until blended

Chill to 45 degrees

Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce Sandwich Spread

6 oz. Heavy Mayonnaise

3 oz Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce

1 oz Yellow Mustard

Directions:

Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast

Pre-Heat Ceramic Smoker to 250 degrees

After reaching desired temperature wait 30 minutes

Apply the rub to the Turkey Breast leaving enough space to see the meat. Do Not Coat.

Cook for 2 ½ hours

Remove from Smoker and add ½ cup butter to the

top of turkey ; then double wrap in heavy aluminum foil.

Return to the smoker and cook for 1 hour.

Remove, let rest for 30 minutes and slice.

Turkey Sliders With Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce Sandwich Spread:

Soft Rolls add turkey slices Cheddar cheese and microwave for 30 seconds. Remove and add sandwich spread and serve warm.

