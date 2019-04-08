Bob Sykes: Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast

Ingredients:
Rub:
Whole Turkey Breast, non - solution, Raw, or Cured
½ cup Course Ground Black Pepper
¼ cup Kosher Salt
Brine:
3 cups water
¼ cup salt
¼ cup sugar
Stir until blended
Chill to 45 degrees
Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce Sandwich Spread
6 oz. Heavy Mayonnaise
3 oz Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce
1 oz Yellow Mustard
Directions:
Hickory Smoked Turkey Breast
Pre-Heat Ceramic Smoker to 250 degrees
After reaching desired temperature wait 30 minutes
Apply the rub to the Turkey Breast leaving enough space to see the meat. Do Not Coat.
Cook for 2 ½ hours
Remove from Smoker and add ½ cup butter to the
top of turkey ; then double wrap in heavy aluminum foil.
Return to the smoker and cook for 1 hour.
Remove, let rest for 30 minutes and slice.
Turkey Sliders With Bob Sykes BBQ Sauce Sandwich Spread:
Soft Rolls add turkey slices Cheddar cheese and microwave for 30 seconds. Remove and add sandwich spread and serve warm.
