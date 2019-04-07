Bald eagle found shot to death near nest

DREW COUNTY, AR (KFVS) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas are investigating after an eagle was found dead on March 28.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are jointly investigating.
According to the Commission, a mature bald eagle was found dead near Tennessee Spur Road, west of Monticello. They say the female eagle’s body was found near a nest and it is believed the bird was tending the nest at the time of death.
The eagle was taken to the Little Rock Zoo where veterinary staff determined the preliminary cause of death as a gunshot wound.
A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262.
