Lubbock police use tear gas to disperse crowd as Tech fans take to the streets

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police eventually used tear gas to disperse a rowdy crowd after Texas Tech’s big win in Minneapolis.
A huge crowd clogged the streets around Texas Tech campus, shutting down traffic on Broadway, 19th, University and Marsha Sharp Freeway, with the most activity concentrated at Broadway and University.
Witnesses saw people burning couches and damaging cars, including one flipped over.
The city of Lubbock issued this statement at 12:38 a.m.:
“After the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team defeated Michigan State in a NCAA Championship Final Four game, hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway, near University. The crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing, behavior including vandalizing property. We are proud, and excited, for Texas Tech, but behavior like this will not be tolerated. We want Red Raider fans to support the team and celebrate lawfully and responsibly. We are on the national stage so make Lubbock proud.”
