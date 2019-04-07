Former Auburn football coach officially announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

(WBRC) - A former Auburn football coach has announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate.
Tommy Tuberville tweeted confirmation Saturday afternoon that he will be a Republican candidate for the Senate race in 2020.
Tuberville was the head coach of Auburn from 1999-2008, which includes the Tigers’ 2004 undefeated season and six consecutive victories against Alabama. He also served as head coach at Ole Miss (1995-98), Texas Tech (2010-12) and Cincinnati (2013-16).
