FIRST ALERT: A muggy Sunday, possible severe weather on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There is a marginal risk of severe storms Monday during the day and Monday night across all of Central Alabama. At this time, the main threat appears to be damaging winds. Our rain chances will be diminishing as we go through the day today with afternoon highs again unseasonably warm ranging from 80-82 degrees. Rain chances return tonight ahead of an area of low pressure developing to the west.
Rain and thunderstorms will re-enter Northwest Alabama after midnight with rain becoming more likely after 3 a.m. There is still some uncertainty about the potential for Severe Storms but there is still a Marginal Threat assessment for Strong-To-Severe Storms during the day Monday. The storms which move through early tomorrow could have the effect of stabilizing the air ahead of the main cold front which will move through Tuesday. The potential for a tornado is still considered low at this time but we continue to monitor this potential as the event draws closer.
Rain chances continue Tuesday with some additional thunderstorms possible, but the system will finally move east Tuesday night and Wednesday allowing for a return to drier, more stable conditions for mid-week.
Another area of low pressure will move across the Midwest by Thursday. This potent system could produce a late season Winter Storm for the Upper Midwest along with a squall line of storms extending from the Great Lakes south Thursday night. This system could produce some damaging winds in North Alabama but in fact the more severe storms may not reach the Southeast. Beyond this system another front has some potential for producing more severe storms next weekend but at this time those possibilities remain low although the weather pattern will remain largely active for the next Seven Days.
