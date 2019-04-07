FIRST ALERT: A muggy Sunday, possible severe weather on Monday

Rain and thunderstorms will re-enter Northwest Alabama after midnight with rain becoming more likely after 3 a.m. There is still some uncertainty about the potential for Severe Storms but there is still a Marginal Threat assessment for Strong-To-Severe Storms during the day Monday. The storms which move through early tomorrow could have the effect of stabilizing the air ahead of the main cold front which will move through Tuesday. The potential for a tornado is still considered low at this time but we continue to monitor this potential as the event draws closer.