FIRST ALERT: Another round of rain, possible strong or severe storms

A strong low pressure system and cold front will impact the state tomorrow and another round of rain and storms associated with this system will start to impact our northwest counties after 2 a.m. in the morning. I would plan on the possibility of some heavy rain in some areas for the morning drive on Monday. The storms and rain will continue to slowly impact the area from west to east during the day and once again, a strong to severe storm will be possible. The main concerns will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts, hail, and intense lightning. The chance for storms and rain will continue through Tuesday, although the wet weather will grow increasingly more scattered Monday night and increase in coverage again before ending on Tuesday. This will not be a fast moving system so plan for the possibility of extensive rain delays within the next two days.