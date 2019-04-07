FIRST ALERT: Another round of rain, possible strong or severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A cluster of thunderstorms entered east Mississippi this afternoon. These storms are mostly non-severe, however they are big lightning producers. This organized area of storms is much smaller than what impacted the state last night and based on the current track, if they hold together, our northwest counties could be impacted. This would include Marion, Lamar, Fayette and possibly Winston, Walker and Pickens County. If you live in this part of the coverage area, keep an eye on the weather app for possible lightning alerts or strong storm advisories. Otherwise, most of the area will continue to experience a mostly cloudy sky, with windy conditions, and pleasantly warm temperatures.
A strong low pressure system and cold front will impact the state tomorrow and another round of rain and storms associated with this system will start to impact our northwest counties after 2 a.m. in the morning. I would plan on the possibility of some heavy rain in some areas for the morning drive on Monday. The storms and rain will continue to slowly impact the area from west to east during the day and once again, a strong to severe storm will be possible. The main concerns will be the possibility of damaging wind gusts, hail, and intense lightning. The chance for storms and rain will continue through Tuesday, although the wet weather will grow increasingly more scattered Monday night and increase in coverage again before ending on Tuesday. This will not be a fast moving system so plan for the possibility of extensive rain delays within the next two days.
SUNSHINE RETURNS WEDNESDAY: The one good thing about the rain is it will help reduce the tree pollen that has coated the cars over the past few weeks. Wednesday will be the best day of the week for outdoor activities as drier air temporarily settles-in. We will have a chilly start to the day, in the 50s, with ample sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
RAIN AND STORM CHANCES RETURN LATE THURSDAY: Thursday will be a dry day for the most part but there will be an increasing southerly breeze as another warm front moves our way. This will bring a chance of rain and scattered storms by the evening. The rain chances will peak overnight as the main cold front crosses the area and this system should exit the area early on Friday. So you can plan on some dry weather to make a return before the weekend. This will be a temporary dry period because we’re expecting another storm system to impact the state starting on Saturday. More storms and rain could impact the area during the day on Saturday and this system will likely continue to impact our area Saturday night and into the day on Sunday. I will have more specifics on the timing and radar updates starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
