South Eastlake woman attacked at gunpoint, neighbors warn criminals to stay out of community

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - People who live in South Eastlake are saying enough is enough after someone attacked a neighbor at gunpoint.
The attack happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at a home on 85th St. S, according to the victim’s family.
The victim declined to speak on camera, but her family says she had arrived home and was getting out of her car when a masked gunman attacked her. The unknown man kicked the woman in the chest and knocked her to the ground.
Neighbor’s heard the woman screaming and rushed to help. That when the suspect ran off, according to the victim’s family.
On Friday evening, the attack was still on many neighbor’s minds.
"Most of the people around here are protected," said neighbor Gerald Brown.
Brown has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.
“There are gun owners around as well. Most of them have guard dogs as well,” Brown said.
Brown adds he and his neighbors are close and are always watchful.
“It’s an up-and-coming neighborhood in comparison to where it was about 10 years ago,” said Brown.
Robert Thomason’s lived in South Eastlake for 25 years. He said the community is better than ever, but no place is crime free.
“You need to get security systems. I got an alarm on mine across the street there and burglar bars. You just need to be alert,” said Thomason.
The victim’s family says the suspect is tall, about 6-foot-2. He was wearing a ski mask and a hoodie and has medium brown skin.
Police say the case is under investigation. No arrest has been made.
It’s even more concerning for Brown, who says he will stay on high alert.
“It makes me be on heightened alert even more because of my daughter and I have anyone staying here I don’t want them to be afraid or have concerns for their safety,” Brown said.
