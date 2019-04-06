Showers, storms likely this evening; Some strongs could be strong

RAIN AND STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY: The chance for rain and storms will be increasing again tomorrow night and into the day on Monday as a cold front and a trailing upper level disturbance impacts the state. Once again, we will need to monitor for the possibility of a few stronger storms, with gusty straight-line winds. Also, because of the colder air aloft, hail will be a concern with any stronger storms that develop on Monday. I would plan on a period of wet weather that will continue into Tuesday. This system will exit Tuesday evening, with dry weather returning on Wednesday. This will likely be one of your best days of the work-week for outdoor activities, with highs reaching the low 80s.