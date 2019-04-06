Showers, storms likely this evening; Some strongs could be strong

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The chance for showers and storms will be increasing this evening as a warm front lifts north across the area. A strong storm with gusty straight-line winds and frequent lightning can’t be ruled out, although the primary severe risk will be west of our area. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s. The chance for rain will be tapering off early tomorrow morning, with a good period of sunshine, and another big warm-up into the low 80s.
RAIN AND STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY: The chance for rain and storms will be increasing again tomorrow night and into the day on Monday as a cold front and a trailing upper level disturbance impacts the state. Once again, we will need to monitor for the possibility of a few stronger storms, with gusty straight-line winds. Also, because of the colder air aloft, hail will be a concern with any stronger storms that develop on Monday. I would plan on a period of wet weather that will continue into Tuesday. This system will exit Tuesday evening, with dry weather returning on Wednesday. This will likely be one of your best days of the work-week for outdoor activities, with highs reaching the low 80s.
THE LONG RANGE: The pattern has become more active and we will be tracking another cold front on Thursday that could bring a few showers. We won’t see much of a cool down behind this front, with lows in the 60s, and highs in the 70s on Friday. Next Saturday also looks dry for now however, a chance of rain and storms will be returning for next Sunday. I will have more specifics on the long range, plus lots of radar updates starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
